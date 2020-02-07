A new cookie store is headed to Cool Springs. Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers fresh baked cookies with a rotating menu. They rotate four new cookie flavors each week but chocolate and chilled sugar cookie is a mainstay.

A sign was placed on the door stating free cookie day on Saturday, Feb. 15. At this time, we don’t have a confirmation that the Cool Springs location opening day will be Feb. 15.

Crumbl Cookies opened in December in Brentwood on Cadillac Drive.

Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10 a – midnight. Delivery hours for warm cookies are Monday – Saturday, noon until midnight.

There are two other locations for Crumbl Cookies in Tennessee – Chattanooga which opened in December and Murfreesboro.

About Crumbl Cookies

The very first Crumbl opened in Logan, UT in 2017. Since then the franchise has expanded to over 50 locations in 11 states. Each continuing to spread warm, fresh, delicious cookies to Crumblrs everywhere.