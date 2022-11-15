Crumbl Cookies Spring Hill to Hold Grand Opening this Week

It’s a sweet treat as Crumbl Cookies Spring Hill announced a grand opening for Friday, November 18th. You can find the newest Crumbl location at 2051 Wall Street, Spring Hill.

Shared on social media, the store will be open from 8 am until midnight on Friday.

For those who haven’t visited a Crumbl Cookies store, here’s what to expect. You enter the store and place your order at a kiosk; then, the warm cookie magic begins behind the counter. Within a few minutes, you have your order.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers fresh-baked cookies with a rotating menu. They rotate four new cookie flavors each week, but a chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie is a mainstay.

This week’s rotating cookies menu includes milk chocolate chip, pumpkin cake, lemon blackberry, apple pie, hazelnut sea salt, and classic pink sugar.

Store hours are shared on the website state Thursday, 8 am – 10 pm, and Friday-Saturday, 8 am – midnight.