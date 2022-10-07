Crumbl Cookies Spring Hill Location is Hiring

Crumbl Cookies in Spring Hill is hiring.

The craveable cookie store will be adding staff. Jobs are posted for a baker position.

Responsibilities include: Mixer responsibilities include opening the bakery early in the morning, mixing dough, preparing fillings, and store upkeep. Bakers must assist customers, dress cookies to perfection, and assist mixers and managers in their daily tasks. To be successful in this role, you should have a good work ethic and a positive attitude! Ultimately, you will ensure we offer our customers fresh and delicious goods daily.

Starting pay for the position is $12 an hour.

Those interested in employment should apply here.

Crumbl Cookies is set to open at 4935 Main Street, Spring Hill. No official opening date has been set yet. Keep checking back here for updates.