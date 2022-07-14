Crumbl Cookies Brentwood Moving to a New Location

Crumbl Cookies Brentwood store will move to a new location.

The store opened at 18 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood, back in 2019. Now they will relocate to Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood.

General Manager Anna Whalen confirmed the store would move to its new location. At this time, there is no exact opening date, but it is projected to open from the end of August to early September.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers fresh baked cookies with a rotating menu. They rotate four new cookie flavors each week but chocolate and chilled sugar cookie is a mainstay.

This week’s rotating cookies menu includes milk chocolate chip, double fudge brownie, lemon cupcake, frosted strawberry pop tarts, chocolate toffee cake, and peanut butter mystery cookie.

Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10 a – midnight. Delivery hours for warm cookies are Monday – Saturday, noon until midnight.

Other locations for Crumbl Cookies in Tennessee include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Bellevue, Nashville, Smyrna, Hermitage, and Hendersonville.

About Crumbl Cookies

The very first Crumbl opened in Logan, UT while Sawyer was attending Utah State University (go Aggies) in 2017. Since then the franchise has expanded to over 50 locations in 11 states. Each continuing to spread warm, fresh, delicious cookies to Crumblrs everywhere.