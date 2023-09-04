Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through September 9, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of September 9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Caramel Pumpkin Cake – A warm and fluffy pumpkin cookie, topped with a swirl of smooth caramel cream cheese frosting and a soft sprinkling of pumpkin cookie crumbs.

Chocolate Peanut Butter ft. OREO® – A warm chocolate cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces and peanut butter chips, topped with a decadent peanut butter mousse and a mini OREO® cookie.

Key Lime Pie – Our refreshing classic key lime pie rendition includes a chilled buttered graham crust, zesty lime filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime wedge to squeeze on top. *Best if consumed immediately or kept chilled in the fridge until consumption.

Chocolate Toffee Cake – A gooey chocolate cake-inspired cookie layered with fluffy whipped cream, milky caramel glaze, and crunchy toffee bits. *Best if consumed immediately or kept chilled in the fridge until consumption.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!

