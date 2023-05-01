Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 6, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 1-6, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting. (Now containing real almond extract)

Dulce De Leche – A beautifully spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche caramel and frosting.

Cake Batter – A trifecta of cake batter goodness including a swirl of cake batter cream cheese frosting and mini cake batter balls.

Buckeye Brownie – A decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.

Maple Oatmeal – Like a warm bowl of oatmeal—a soft cinnamon maple cookie topped with a maple glaze and a sprinkle of oat streusel.