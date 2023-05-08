Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 13, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 8-13, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Pink Velvet Cake – A velvety cake batter cookie topped with a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting and pink velvet cookie crumbs.

Hazelnut Mudslide – A thick chocolate cookie rolled in chopped hazelnuts and smothered with melty hazelnut spread.

Mom’s Recipe – A taste of home—a chunky oatmeal cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter chips, all sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.

Raspberry Butter Cake – A melt-in-your-mouth butter cake cookie rippled with raspberry flavor, then smothered with a buttery glaze, a creamy white buttercream, and our delicious house-made raspberry jam.

Lemon Cheesecake – A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy lemon cheesecake frosting and a tart punch of lemon curd.