Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through March 18, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending March 18, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Mallow Creme – Inspired by the iconic cereal—rich with white drops, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and Lucky Charms® marshmallows sprinkled on top.

Cookies & Cream – A marbling of chocolate and vanilla cookies all topped with a white chocolate drizzle and crumbly cookie pieces.

Mint Brownie – For those who love brownies with a minty zing topped with a chocolate ganache.

Butterscotch Chip – A sweet and smooth duo of butterscotch chips and flaky salt.

Sugar (Gold Coin) – Some sweet vanilla smoothness with a chocolate gold coin on top. Don’t spend it all in one place.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!