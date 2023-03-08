Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through March 11, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending March 11, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Blueberry Crumb Cake – A lemony graham cookie with pops of blueberries and a zesty lemon glaze.

Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter lover’s delight—an explosion of peanut butter from the cookie, to the stuffing, to the drizzle.

Dark Dream – A decadent chocolate cookie packed and topped with loads of melty, gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Cookie Dough – No spoon required—a brown sugar cookie topped with cookie dough buttercream and chunks of delicious cookie dough pieces.