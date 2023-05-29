Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 3, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 29 through June 3, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Cookie Butter Ice Cream – A smooth and delicious brown sugar cookie topped with buttercream made with Biscoff® cookie butter and crumbly cookie pieces.

Confetti Cake – A burst of confetti sprinkles in a fluffy sugar cookie topped with a swirl of pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Peanut Butter Brownie – A thick chocolate cookie stuffed with peanut butter dough, then topped with a swirl of melted milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter.

Triple Berry Cobbler – An oaty trio of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry, swirled with delicious cinnamon cream cheese frosting and decorated with a dash of cinnamon streusel.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!