Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 24, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 19-24, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Red Velvet Cupcake – A red velvet cookie topped with a swirl of delicious vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of crumbly red velvet cookie crumbs.

Waffle – Better than Saturday morning breakfast—a waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of maple syrup.

Chocolate Cookies & Cream – A rich chocolate cookie slammed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.

Fried Ice Cream – The county fair called—a delicious cinnamon cookie with smooth white chocolate buttercream and a fried ice cream streusel.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!

