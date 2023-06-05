Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 10, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 5-10, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Nilla Bean Cupcake – A deliciously cakey vanilla bean cookie with creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

Cinnamon Frybread – A melt-in-your-mouth frybread cookie smothered with melted butter and topped with a delicious scoop of cinnamon buttercream.

Molten Lava – A sumptuous dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Lemonade – Tart and refreshing—a lip-smacking lemon cookie topped with a swirl of zesty lemon frosting and a fresh lemon slice.