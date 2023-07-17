Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 22, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 17-22, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Rocky Road – A chocolate cookie stuffed with marshmallow filling, then covered in semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds.

Blueberry Cheesecake – A rich, delectable treat made with buttery graham crackers, creamy cheesecake frosting, and fresh blueberry topping.

Milk Glaze – A soft, milk-flavored sugar cookie brushed with a milky glaze and topped with bright Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal.

Churro – A tender cookie bursting with cinnamon flavor from the swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream to the dusting of cinnamon sugar on top.

Cookie Dough – No spoon required—a brown sugar cookie topped with cookie dough buttercream and chunks of delicious cookie dough pieces.