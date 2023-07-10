Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 15, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 10-15, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Honey Bun – A deliciously rich cinnamon cookie smothered with a honey butter glaze.

Chocolate Crumb – A rich OREO® cookie-filled chocolate cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of OREO cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Lemon Cream Pie – A sugar cookie with a lemon cream pie-inspired filling, topped with whipped cream and a fresh slice of lemon.

Peanut Butter Crisp – A rich cookie bursting with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger® pieces.

Cookie Butter White Chip – A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips.