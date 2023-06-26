Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 1, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 26 through July 1, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Wedding Cake – A soft vanilla bean cookie covered with vanilla and raspberry frostings and topped with white chocolate pearls.

Peanut Butter Blossom – An iconic peanut butter cookie rolled in white sugar and decorated with a rich swoop of fudge frosting.

Galaxy Brownie – A brownie cookie covered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

Fruit Pizza – A soft sugar cookie topped with tart lemony frosting and a spread of fresh assorted fruit.