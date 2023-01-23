Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through January 28, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending January 28, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Lemon Cupcake Cookie – A lemony vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of velvety lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.

Classic Peanut Butter Cookie – An iconic cookie bursting with peanut butter flavor and decorated with a vintage cross-hatch pattern.

French Silk Pie Cookie – A rich chocolate pie cookie topped with silky mousse, light whipped cream, and delectable chocolate curls.

Caramel Cake Cookie – A fluffy caramel sugar cookie covered with a sweet and smooth caramel glaze.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.