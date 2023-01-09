Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through January 14, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending January 14, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Confetti Cake Cookie– A burst of confetti sprinkles in a fluffy sugar cookie topped with a swirl of pink vanilla cream cheese.

Peanut Butter Cup (Featuring Reese’s) -A classic peanut butter cookie packed with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, swirled with melty peanut butter, and finished with chopped REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.

Lemon Cheesecake – A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy lemon cheesecake frosting and a tart punch of lemon curd.

Rocky Road – A chocolate cookie stuffed with marshmallow filling then covered in semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds.

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.

New flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved.