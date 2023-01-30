Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 4, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Churro Cookie – A crispy, tender cookie bursting with cinnamon flavor including a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Blueberry Muffin Cookie – A breakfast favorite—a buttery blueberry cookie topped with a crunchy blueberry muffin streusel.

Chocolate Cookies & Cream – A rich chocolate cookie slammed with cookies and cream pieces then studded with creamy white chips.

Key Lime Pie Cookie – All the flavors of a cool key lime pie including graham cracker crust, zesty lime filling, a dollop of whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime on top.

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.