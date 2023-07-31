Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through August 5, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 31 through August 5, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Blue Monster – A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Crumbs, then swirled with creamy blue vanilla frosting and finished with a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie.

Apple Crumb Cake – A perfectly snackable apple cookie smothered in a brown sugar glaze, then topped with cubes of baked apples and a crumbly cinnamon streusel.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake – A three-layer stack of flavors, including graham cracker, cheesecake frosting, gooey caramel, and a touch of sea salt.

French Toast – Just like grandpa makes—a fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Mom’s Recipe – A taste of home—a chunky oatmeal cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter chips, all sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.