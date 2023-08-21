Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through August 26, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 21-26, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk– Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Strawberry Crumb Cake – A warm, buttery strawberry cookie lathered in a sweet milky glaze and topped with a pop of strawberry-vanilla streusel.

Berries & Cream – A chilled tango of strawberries and blueberries, topped with a fresh layer of whipped cream and smothered in blueberry jam.

Chocolate Cake – A warm chocolate cookie topped with smooth chocolate fudge frosting and shaved chocolate curls.

Cinnamon Crunch – A warm cinnamon cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese glaze, crunchy cinnamon cereal streusel, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Original ft. Peanut Butter M&M’S® Candies – Our warm classic cookie stuffed with creamy peanut butter and bursting with Peanut Butter M&M’S® Candies.