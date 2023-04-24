Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through April 29, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of April 24-29, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting. (Now containing real almond extract)

Cookies & Cream Milkshake – A chilly, layered cookies & cream landslide from the cookie to the frosting to the decorative mini cookie on top.

Strawberry Cupcake – A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting decorated with white sprinkles.

Buttermilk Pancake – Cookies for breakfast—a fluffy pancake cookie topped with a smooth buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

Triple Chocolate Chip – Chocolate chips galore—a chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chunks, creamy white chips, and thick milk chocolate chips.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!