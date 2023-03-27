Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through April 1, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending April 1, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting. (Now containing real almond extract)

Snickerdoodle Cupcake – A classic made even more delicious—a cinnamon sugar cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and an extra dash of cinnamon sugar.

S’mores – Fresh off the campfire—a graham cracker cookie stuffed with milk chocolate chips, then topped with a toasted marshmallow, a drizzle of chocolate, and a dash of graham cracker crumbs.

Macadamia Nut – The classic cookie filled with layers of creamy white drops and buttery macadamia nuts.

Peanut Butter Creme – For the peanut butter lovers—an explosion of Nutter Butter® goodness, all brought together with a Nutter Butter® peanut buttercream.