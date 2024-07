The 2024-2025 school year is right around the corner, and the Franklin Police Department is looking to fill Crossing Guard positions.

Crossing Guards work part-time hours. They are responsible for pedestrian safety and efficient traffic flow in school zones.

The ideal applicant is assertive, but kind, and able to work in varying weather conditions.

Those hired will make $20.90 an hour.

To learn more, and to apply for a position, visit this link.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email