Cross County Opponents Square Week 1

The Page Patriots played host to the Fairview Yellow Jackets this week in Tennessee high school football.

Fairview jumped on the scoreboard first, but missed the PAT for a 6-0 lead. Then there was a weather delay. Once play resumed, Fairview would score again and take a 12-0 lead.

In the 3rd quarter, Fairview added another score while their defense stood strong not letting up a score yet.

Page would end up breaking the shutout with a field goal.

The Yellow Jackets would hold on for the win.

