Cross County Opponents Square Week 1

By
Reid Besch
-
Page High School Football

The Page Patriots played host to the Fairview Yellow Jackets this week in Tennessee high school football.

Fairview jumped on the scoreboard first, but missed the PAT for a 6-0 lead. Then there was a weather delay. Once play resumed, Fairview would score again and take a 12-0 lead.

In the 3rd quarter, Fairview added another score while their defense stood strong not letting up a score yet.

Page would end up breaking the shutout with a field goal.

The Yellow Jackets would hold on for the win.

Check out the full scoreboards:

High School Football Scores Week 01

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here