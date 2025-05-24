Critical Need for Blood Donations During the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

Blood Assurance is issuing an urgent call for blood donors as Middle Tennessee enters one of the most dangerous times of year for trauma-related injuries—and one of the most challenging for the region’s blood supply.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, often referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, brings an increase in traffic-related trauma cases. We also see more boating injuries, and other summer accidents. At the same time, blood donations drop, making it harder to keep up with the increased need during the summer months.

“Blood Assurance must collect more than 540 blood donations every day to meet the needs of the hospitals we serve,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “That demand doesn’t slow down in the summer, but donations do. We’re asking people to make blood donation part of their summer plans.”

Blood Assurance is the primary blood provider for most hospitals across Middle Tennessee, including Williamson Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center.

“We perform a blood transfusion every seven to eight minutes,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews, Medical Director of the VUMC Blood Bank. “Behind every transfusion is a patient—and a family—hoping for a second chance. Having blood on our shelves can make all the difference in how those stories end, but we need the community’s help to make that possible.”

Blood donations also support patients undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplants, and emergency surgeries. Platelet donations are especially critical for those with life-threatening illnesses—and because they have a shelf life of only five days, frequent donations are essential.

Donors who give between now and May 31 will receive a free “Follow My Lead” t-shirt in honor of Memorial Day. O-Negative and AB-Plasma donors will also receive a $25 e-gift card as a thank you for being universal donors—meaning their donations can help more patients in emergency situations.

All donors who give in June will receive a $20 e-gift card by email. O-Negative and AB-Plasma donors will receive a $25 e-gift card instead.

To donate blood, individuals must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors should drink plenty of fluids and eat a meal before giving.

Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting bloodassurance.org/schedule, calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

