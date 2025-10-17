Crispy Chicken Returns To Taco Bell With A Bold Buffalo Kick

(Oct. 14, 2025) – Taco Bell’s fan-favorite Crispy Chicken is back, now accompanied with Frank’s RedHot® Diablo – a creamy mashup of the original Buffalo flavor, Taco Bell’s signature Diablo sauce and spicy ranch. Perfect for drizzling or dunking, the sauce takes Crispy Chicken Burritos, Soft Tacos, Strips, and topped Nacho Fries into irresistible new territory. Hitting menus nationwide October 16, the Frank’s RedHot® Diablo lineup proves there are more ways than ever to enjoy Crispy Chicken at Taco Bell, one bold flavor drop at a time.

Crispy Chicken Greatness Backed By a Hot Sauce Legend

The new Frank’s RedHot® Diablo sauce fuses the Perfect Blend of Flavor and Heat™ of Frank’s RedHot® with Taco Bell’s smoky Diablo kick and spicy ranch, creating a creamy and balanced new companion for Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken. Frank’s RedHot® is the #1 hot sauce brand in the world** and a cult favorite. Frank’s RedHot® started the Buffalo wing craze in Buffalo, NY back in 1964 and the flavor has kept fans coming back for more ever since. Two flavor icons, one unexpected mashup that proves greatness is born in good company: Buffalo reimagined the Taco Bell way.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken starts with tender, all-white meat chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk flavor and coated in a crunchy blend of breadcrumbs and tortilla chips – the same recipe fans have fallen in love with. That crispy, craveable foundation has become the stage for Taco Bell’s boldest sauce innovations, allowing for the most unexpected yet irresistible flavor pairings.

The Buffalo Flavor Rolls Deep

Taco Bell and Frank’s RedHot® are turning up Crispy Chicken with Buffalo flavor as the MVP. From handheld favorites to loaded fries, here’s how fans can get their Buffalo fix:

Frank’s RedHot® Diablo Crispy Chicken Burrito: Crispy chicken strips layered with shredded lettuce, crunchy purple cabbage, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Finished with the smoky kick of Frank’s RedHot® Diablo or the creamy coolness of Avocado Ranch, available for $5.49***.

Crispy chicken strips layered with shredded lettuce, crunchy purple cabbage, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Finished with the smoky kick of Frank’s RedHot® Diablo or the creamy coolness of Avocado Ranch, available for $5.49***. Frank’s RedHot® Diablo Crispy Chicken Soft Taco: A soft flour tortilla filled with a Crispy Chicken strip, purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, topped with your choice of Frank’s RedHot® Diablo or Avocado Ranch – yours for $2.99***, and for a limited time also part of Taco Bell’s Welcome Reward picklist for new Rewards Members.

A soft flour tortilla filled with a Crispy Chicken strip, purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, topped with your choice of Frank’s RedHot® Diablo or Avocado Ranch – yours for $2.99***, and for a limited time also part of Taco Bell’s Welcome Reward picklist for new Rewards Members. Frank’s RedHot® Diablo Chicken Nacho Fries: The latest addition to the Crispy Chicken menu piles golden, seasoned Nacho Fries high with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, pico de gallo and a drizzle of Frank’s RedHot® Diablo – the ultimate flavor-loaded snack for only $4.99***.

The latest addition to the Crispy Chicken menu piles golden, seasoned Nacho Fries high with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, pico de gallo and a drizzle of Frank’s RedHot® Diablo – the ultimate flavor-loaded snack for only $4.99***. Crispy Chicken Strips with Spicy Ranch:Four strips of the crispy all-white meat chicken you know and love, coated in a crunchy tortilla chip breading and served up with a choice of Spicy Ranch or Frank’s RedHot® Diablo sauce for endless dipping and dunking – all for $6.99***.

Source: Taco Bell

