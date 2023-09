September 23, 2023 – Franklin Police want to identify a man they say stole a Sam’s Club shopper’s wallet out of her purse, then used her stolen credit cards to purchase thousands in Cool Springs before she ever realized her wallet was missing.

2023002988 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

There is a cash reward if you have information on who he is.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip