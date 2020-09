Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the whereabouts & arrest of Anwar Hayes.

Hayes is wanted for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Assault, and Vandalism after kicking in the back door of his ex-girlfriend’s home, on August 30, while she and her children were inside.

Call Crime Stoppers if you know where police can find Anwar Hayes: 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip