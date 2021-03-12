Crime Stoppers cash offered for ID of Walmart shoplifter

Franklin Police are working to identify a suspect who got away after he tried stealing almost $500 in merchandise from the Mallory Ln. Walmart, March 5. When security stopped him in the parking lot, the suspect abandoned the stolen merchandise and took off running. He left in a Nissan Versa. There is a cash reward if you know who he is.

Recognize him?

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip