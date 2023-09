September 15, 2023 – Franklin Police want to identify a suspect.

2023002830_1 (1) from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

A male allegedly stole two pairs of designer sunglasses, valued at more than $600, from the Sunglass Hut at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Source: Franklin Police