Crime Stoppers Cash Offered for ID of Franklin Tire thieves

Franklin Police are looking for three men wanted for stealing a set of tires out of the bed of a pickup truck. It happened in the parking lot of a Comtide Ct. car dealership earlier this month.

Based on the other tires seen in the back of the suspect vehicle, this group could be responsible for other area tire thefts. There is a cash reward for information in this case, so if you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, call Crime Stoppers.





Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip