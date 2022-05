Detectives in Franklin want to identify these men. They’re wanted for using stolen credit card information to obtain more than $2,000 in dog food from the Farmer’s Co-Op in Franklin. Detectives say the group used fraudulent credit card info and identities to purchase a variety of items throughout Middle Tennessee.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip





