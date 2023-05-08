Crime Stoppers Cash Offered for ID of Felony Frame Thief

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify a woman who stole thousands in designer frames. It happened during the week of May 1, 2023 at Christopher Optical, in Franklin.

The suspect has a faded tattoo on her left leg starting with the letter D in a Roman script type font. She was driving an older, beige-colored Lexus SUV.

Click here to watch the video.

If you recognize her, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip