Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this thief. He used credit cards stolen from a Kroger shoppers purse in Franklin to go on a $12.5k shopping spree in Green Hills, racking up at stores like Apple, Microsoft, and Louis Vuitton.

The victim’s purse was in her shopping cart, and she didn’t realize her wallet had been slipped out of her purse until she was in the checkout line.





Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize him: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

