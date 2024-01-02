Crews Respond to House Fire Caused by Fireworks in Spring Hill

January 1, 2024 – Fireworks are believed to be the cause of a house fire in Spring Hill on Sunday.

Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 11 p.m. in the Cobblestone Subdivision. The homeowner noticed the fire and called 911 and was able to get his family out safely.

Crews arrived and confined the fire to the garage and attic areas. The fire was ignited by used fireworks disposed of in a trashcan. A grass fire was also extinguished to protect a neighboring house.

Columbia Fire & Rescue, Maury County Fire, Williamson County Fire-Rescue, Williamson EMS, SHPD, Williamson & Maury Ecoms and Middle Tennessee Electric all responded.

As a safety reminder, always ensure fireworks have been completely extinguished before disposal.