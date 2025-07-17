Crews Battle House Fire on Henpeck Lane

Fire crews responded to a major structure fire Thursday afternoon at 2305 Henpeck Lane in Williamson County. The call came in at 11:54 AM, and Franklin Fire Department was first to arrive, finding the home fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, all residents were able to evacuate safely. Due to the intensity of the fire, crews initiated an exterior attack to control the blaze.

A total of 27 firefighters from multiple agencies, including Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Arrington Fire, Franklin Fire, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, worked together to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities also thanked Middle Tennessee Electric, Box 94, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for their support on scene.

