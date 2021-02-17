Crews Battle Early Morning House Fire Near Burwood

At 2:37am Wednesday, Williamson County Rescue Squad Station 21 was dispatched to a house fire off Sycamore Road near Burwood.

Fairview Station 31, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and Williamson County Emergency Medical Service also responded to the scene for support.

Due to hazardous road conditions, the emergency response was delayed. Crews worked in freezing temperatures on a hilly road to suppress the fire. The Williamson County Highway Department responded as well to help salt the roads and clear a better path for emergency responders.

Unfortunately, the home was a total loss. The American Red Cross is providing support to the displaced family. No injuries were reported from the scene.