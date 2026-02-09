Creekside Elementary Advances to Robotics State Tournament

For the first time in school history, Creekside Elementary students will compete in the state robotics competition. This comes after the group delivered an outstanding performance at the VEX IQ Robotics Competition on January 17.

Team 37064D, which is comprised of Creekside students Namasvi Narra, Aaron Singh and Michael Cole, earned the Skills Championship, the Design Award and the Tournament Championship. The team is ranked third out of 90 elementary teams statewide on the Tennessee Skills High Score Standings.

“I’m incredibly proud of my students for their hard work, curiosity, and determination throughout the season,” said coach Chaitali Debadwar. “These students embraced every challenge with creativity and teamwork, and their success reflects the effort they’ve put into learning and growing together. I’m excited to see what these young innovators achieve next.”

The group is one of three robotics teams from Creekside. They were formed as part of the newly launched Friday Night League (FNL) initiative, a free robotics league introduced this year to give new district teams the opportunity to experience competitive robotics without the pressure of fundraising for tournaments.

“My vision for these new teams was simple: spend the early season learning how to drive the robot and how to code the robot,” said WCS STEM Director Eric Harvey. “Creekside embraced this vision fully. I am so excited that three CSES teams advanced to the finals round at the Battle on the Grassland tournament, and one went on to win the entire elementary division.”

Team 37064D will now compete at the VEX IQ State Championship on February 28 in Hendersonville.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email