Due to overwhelming demand, Creed has added arena dates to its reunion tour.

Out of the 20 arena dates, the band will be in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on November 8th with special guests Three Doors Down, and Mammoth WVH.

Last year, the band announced a Summer of 99 cruise followed by an amphitheater tour which will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on August 13th.

Presale tickets open on February 6th, public sale date begins on February 9th at 10 am.

Find tickets here.