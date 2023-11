For the first time in 12 years, Creed will head out on tour.

In a social media post, the band shared, “It’s time to ROCK. The wait is over! Creed is returning to stages across North America for the first time in 12 years.”

The tour titled “Summer of 99” will feature 3 Doors Down, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck and Finger Eleven.

You can see Creed at Ascend Amphitheater on August 13, 2024. Tickets on sale now, find tickets here.