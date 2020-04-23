Your credit score is simply a statistical estimation of how likely you are to pay your debts and, by extension, how much credit you should have. Everyone is different – everyone has a different history, different experiences. But have you ever wondered how you compare to other Americans?

The illustration below shows cities with the best and worst credit score.

Source: Experian.org, 2018 and CNBC, 2018 Generation Gap Here’s a look at how each generation fares credit-wise. How do you stack up? Credit Score Baby Boomers 703 Generation X 658 Millennials 638 Source: Experian.org, 2018

