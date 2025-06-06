Create-it Studios Brings Professional Recording and Podcasting Space to Franklin

Create-it Studios officially opened its doors at 3600 Mallory Lane in Franklin (inside the Franklin Walmart). This groundbreaking studio serves as both a professional resource and cultural hub, designed to be a hands-on creative space where anyone can make music, film videos, record podcasts, or participate in live events – all powered by pro gear and open to every skill level.

The facility features six professional studios equipped for podcasting, recording, mixing, editing, and more, available at accessible pricing. The space transforms seamlessly from a full-scale production studio into a vibrant event venue to host live performances, underground showcases and creative competitions. With state-of-the-art tools and professional resources, this dynamic space is where your vision becomes reality.

“I’m thrilled to launch this innovative concept from the Nashville area,” said Jon Phelps, Founder of Create-it Studios and Full Sail University (Winter Park, FL). “My passion has always been to open doors and help creative dreamers turn their ideas into reality. With Create-it Studios, we’re building a space where creators in Middle Tennessee can find the inspiration and professional tools they need to bring their ideas to life.”

Create-it Studios offers a comprehensive environment for creators focused on podcasting, audio/video production, social media content and recording arts. Each studio is equipped with industry-standard equipment and technology, providing hands-on access to a professional space for content creation, events and skill development.

Additionally, Create-it Studios offers workshops led by industry experts for creators looking to learn new skills and level up their creative game. With many workshops offered free of charge and professional instruction, these workshops empower creators to turn raw ideas into polished content that gets noticed.

Create-it Studios believes creativity should be accessible to everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, their facilities and staff are here to support your journey.

For more information about the studio, rentals, studio pricing, a full calendar of community events, visit create-it-studios.com.

