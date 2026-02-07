Create Cherished Memories at the Daddy-Daughter Picnic at Deer Run Camps & Retreats

Deer Run’s Daddy-Daughter Picnic is a perfect opportunity to trade a bustling, stressful weekend for a laid-back, fuss-free, memory-packed Sunday with your girl and is taking place on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, at 1 pm at Deer Run Camps & Retreat Center (3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179)!

Enjoy one-on-one time and deep conversations with your daughter as you bond over a picnic lunch and adventures at camp! Whether she likes hikes through nature or high-flying adventure, she will be glad you’re having these adventures with her. There’s no better way to foster your precious father-daughter relationship than an afternoon spent together!

The afternoon includes:

-picnic lunch for you to enjoy together in one of the many scenic

wooded areas on site

-archery & BBs range

-giant swing

-wagon ride

-hiking, cornhole, gaga ball, carpetball, Noah’s Park playground

Dads and daughters’ laser tag game

-crafts

-campfire & s’mores

-photo op

-conversation starters for building your relationship and devotional

time for dads and daughters

-Camp Store open for shopping and snacks

-Creekside Eatery open for ice cream, hot cocoa, and specialty

coffees

-Deer Run gift for your daughter

For more information & registration, click HERE.

For more local events like the Daddy-Daughter Picnic, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email