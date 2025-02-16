Crayola is Bringing Back Retired Fan Favorite Colors

For the first time in its 122-year history and by popular demand, Crayola is bringing back a collection of eight nostalgic fan-favorite retired crayon colors.

The crayon colors returning for a limited time are Dandelion, retired in 2017, Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry, retired in 2003, and Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow and Raw Umber, retired in 1990. Over the years, the company has received an outpouring of fan requests to bring back some of their retired favorites, especially since Dandelion left the crayon box in 2017. The decision to unretire these eight colors for a limited time will delight and surprise consumers, increase the brand’s available color palette and give a nod to the company’s first iconic eight crayon box launched in 1903.

With the Limited Edition Retired Colors 8-Count Crayon Pack, fans can get reacquainted with some of their past favorite crayon colors, and for some, meet these colors for the first time. Crayola will also be introducing Limited Edition Collection Colored Pencil and Limited Edition Collection Marker packs – providing the 8-count retired crayon colors in additional art tool formats.

“As a first in the history of Crayola, we could not be more excited to bring back this beloved Limited Edition color collection that will give kids even more opportunities to colorfully put their imagination into action,” says Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer. “Color has such a personal connection for kids of all ages. It plays a pivotal role in inspiring creativity, which is an integral catalyst for educational, emotional and cognitive growth. At Crayola, we celebrate the enduring value of childhood creativity to help kids reach their full potential, and we look forward to seeing the Limited Edition colors inspire even more creative moments for our fans.”

According to a recent proprietary survey conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, nine in ten parents believe that color significantly impacts creativity and is vital to their child’s development. The study also found that 96% of parents encourage their kids to bring their imagination to life with color.

To amplify the year-long celebration, Crayola is partnering with key licensees who will offer custom programs and products inspired by the Limited Edition colors. Some of the participating partners include Lee, Caboodles, and S’well, in addition to a host of other lifestyle, fashion, and beauty brands.

Limited Edition retired color collection will be available in an assortment of products including crayons, markers and colored pencil packs, activity kits and themed coloring books. All products will be available throughout 2025 at most national retailers. Parents, teachers and kids can also expect additional Limited Edition Collection “surprises” throughout the year, especially during key seasonal moments such as back-to-school and holiday.

