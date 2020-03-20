Nashville and surrounding areas has experienced a lot of severe weather lately, including devastating tornadoes. Hopefully, the severe weather is behind us, but a lot of rain is still in the forecast.

When severe weather occurs, its important to pay attention to weather updates and take the necessary precautions to protect your family and your property from the potential storms. After the storms, be sure to check out your crawlspace and foundation for these potential signs of damage…

#1 Wet Crawlspace

Does your crawlspace collect water after a few hours of rain? Do you have standing water on a frequent basis? Wet crawlspaces can cause mold and mildew to grow on the surfaces beneath your house. Over time, these growths may lead to rot and other damage to wood joists, insulation, and subflooring. Additionally, a wet crawlspace can affect your health and safety within the house above it.

Wet crawlspaces don’t just threaten your health and safety. The moisture in the crawlspace can also increase your utility bills. The humid air from the wet crawlspace requires more heat to warm, which could send your gas or electric bill spiking up.

Other issues related to wet crawlspaces include:

Attracting certain insects and other pests

Buckling hardwood floors

Condensation or “sweating” on ductwork

Musty odors

If you notice any of these issues, whether after a period of heavy rainfall or not, have a specialist evaluate your crawlspace for moisture issues. Wet crawlspaces can be fixed. Columbia Crawlspace can stop the moisture from entering, perform full mold remediation, and then encapsulate the crawlspace using a variety of technologies (such as Poly Plastic liners and moisture barriers). No job is too big or too small.

#2 Foundation Damage

It would take an extremely strong wind to damage a home’s foundation. However, wind is typically not the primary adversary of a homeowner. No, that would be water. Water is easily the most damaging force when it comes to the structural integrity of your home.

Prolonged rain and storms can cause the soil beneath your home to shift, potentially shifting the foundation, as well. Common signs of foundation damage include:

“Stairstepping” in bricks or cinder blocks on the outside of your home.

Cracks or fissures in the drywall.

Cracks in a brick or stucco veneer.

It’s natural for foundations to settle over time. An extended period of poor weather, similar to what we’re experiencing in Middle Tennessee this winter/spring, may accelerate some of the issues associated with natural settling of the foundation.

#3 Driveway and Sidewalk Damage

Winters in Middle Tennessee can be cold and wet. When water seeps into cracks in driveways and sidewalks, and then freezes, it expands. This expansion can cause shifts in the driveway or sidewalk, further worsening the cracks.

If you’ve noticed cracking or unevenness in your sidewalk or driveway, have an expert evaluate the damage. The sooner you’re able to address the issue and stop further damage from occurring, the easier the repair may be. We also specialize in leveling uneven sidewalks and driveways.

Call Columbia Crawlspace for Your Repair Needs

Whatever Middle Tennessee’s weather may throw at you, Columbia Crawlspace has got your back. Call (931) 982-5310 for a free inspection and estimate. We proudly offer crawlspace and foundation repair services throughout Middle Tennessee, including Brentwood, Franklin, Spring Hill, Columbia, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Lewisburg, Fayetteville, Shelbyville, Nolensville, Murfreesboro, and Nashville.

We offer other additional services for your home or business, including window insulation, crawlspace insulation, repair to concrete steps, and more. Whatever the job, your satisfaction is our guarantee. Call (931) 982-5310 today.