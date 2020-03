According to WKRN two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 near I-840 in Williamson County Saturday.

According to Spring Hill police, the wreck happened around 12:45 a.m. between mile marker 53-56.

Investigators said a car was speeding on I-65 northbound when it crossed the median onto the southbound side and was hit by a tractor-trailer. A man and woman in the car were killed.

