Crash Involving Motorcycle Blocks Lanes in Franklin

UPDATE: May 1, 2024 – Crash is cleared as of 10:36am, reports Franklin TOC.

May 1, 2024 – A crash on Wednesday morning is causing extra traffic in Franklin.

The Franklin Traffic Operation Center said it occurred at Mallory Lane at Mallory Station and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The vehicle is blocking the left northbound lane and westbound lanes.

Crash: Mallory Ln @ Mallory Station. Veh vs motorcycle. Vehs blocking left NB lane, and WB Lanes. — Franklin TOC (@FranklinTraffic) May 1, 2024

