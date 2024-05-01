Crash Involving Motorcycle Blocks Lanes in Franklin

By
Source Staff
-

UPDATE: May 1, 2024 – Crash is cleared as of 10:36am, reports Franklin TOC.

May 1, 2024 – A crash on Wednesday morning is causing extra traffic in Franklin.

The Franklin Traffic Operation Center said it occurred at Mallory Lane at Mallory Station and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The vehicle is blocking the left northbound lane and westbound lanes.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here