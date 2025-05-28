Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop Results in Fatality

May 28, 2025 – Early Wednesday morning, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 65 at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The vehicle fled and was observed traveling westbound on Murfreesboro Road at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with an electrical pole near South Margin Street, in Franklin. The crash resulted in the death of a passenger. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to receive medical care.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of those affected.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email