Crash Closes I-65 in Williamson County

March 3, 2025 - 3:00pm

A crash has caused lanes on Interstate 65 in Williamson County to close.

According to Erin Zeigler of TDOT, the crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 59 near Interstate 840. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 59.

The crash involves a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle.

