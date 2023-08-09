Craig Morgan Sworn into the Military at the Grand Ole Opry

God, family and country are the values that country music hit-maker, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan reflects in his heart and actions every day. And recently he lived out those priorities on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry when he surprised the sold-out audience, reenlisting and being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live show on Saturday, July 29.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” shares Morgan. “I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

Morgan previously served 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist and including Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master among his certifications. He is now returning to serve his country in a new way – as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.

“No matter who you are or where you’re from, service in the United States Army is a unique, life-changing honor,” said General Andrew Poppas, Commander, US Army Forces Command, who officiated Morgan’s ceremony. “Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army.”

A recipient of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award, as well as a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame, Morgan will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, AL. His commitment to serving our country demonstrates answering one’s call to service while providing opportunities to Be All You Can Be. Morgan’s return to service acts to inspire others to answer their own call to service while unlocking their full potential.

This fall, Morgan will also reprise his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home. Kicking off September 20 in Englewood, NJ, Morgan and special guests The Reeves Brothers will play thirteen theater and auditorium dates through the end of October. Tickets and VIP experience packages are on sale now at CraigMorgan.com.

Craig’s 2023 headlining tour follows last fall’s release of his personal memoir — God, Family, Country, which Craig wrote with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper. The book chronicles Craig’s road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at Craig’s remarkable life.